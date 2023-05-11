Police are investigating damage caused to the window of a boat moored within Peel marina, near to the junction of St Peter’s Lane with East Quay.
The damage is believed to have occurred between midday on Monday, May 8 and 2pm today, Thursday, May 11.
Appealing for witnesses, a spokesperson from the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team said: 'Do you know who is responsible for causing this damage?
'Someone may have been trying to gain entry into the wheelhouse of the boat.
'If so then please contact Peel Police Station on 842208 or Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/3364/23.
'Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'