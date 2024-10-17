Police are investigating the sudden death of a 54-year-old man at the Douglas Snooker Bar on Ballaquayle Road, Douglas.
The incident occurred on Friday evening (October 11), with police responding at approximately 6.15pm.
The man’s next of kin have been informed, as has the Coroner of Inquest.
While enquiries are ongoing, the Isle of Man Constabulary have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
Police are asking anyone who was at the snooker club between midday and 6pm on Friday and have not yet spoken to officers to come forward.
Individuals with any information are encouraged to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212.
Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.