Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
It comes into force at 10pm tonight (Thursday) until 2am tomorrow (Saturday).
Forecasters say that the moderate to fresh southwest wind couples with high spring tides will lead to some coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide tonight.
The areas most at risk for coastal overtopping are Fenella Beach in Peel, Shore Road Rushen and Castletown Promenade. The areas most likely to be affected by inner harbour flooding are the Tongue and Lake Road in Douglas, including the carparks riverside of Lake Road, as well as Mezeron Corner and West Quay in Ramsey.
Flood defences need to be deployed for Castletown Harbour.
The Met Office warn that with spring tides continuing through Friday and into the weekend, we could expect further weather warnings.