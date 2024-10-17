Friday’s Manannan sailing from the Isle of Man to Liverpool has been brought forward five hours because of the adverse weather forecast.
The fast craft will now depart Douglas at 10am instead of the scheduled 3pm. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 9.30pm.
The return sailing from Merseyside will depart at 6pm, an hour and 15 minutes ahead of its planned departure. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 5.15pm.
The Steam Packet’s sailings to and from Heysham remain unaffected, with the Manxman returning to service after maintenance as planned with the 8.45am sailing to Lancashire.
The shipping forecast for tomorrow has a warning for strong winds and reads: ‘South or southwest 4 or 5, occasionally 6 at first in the south of the area, then increasing 5 or 6 early tomorrow morning, further increasing 6 or 7 throughout the morning.’
With the state of sea: ‘Slight or moderate, building moderate or rough tomorrow morning.’