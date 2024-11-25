Police have issued a series of safety tips after receiving several reports of bicycle thefts in recent weeks.
Officers are urging residents to take proactive steps to secure their bikes and deter opportunistic thieves.
In a social media post, the Isle of Man Constabulary highlighted the importance of ‘target hardening’, a method of making push bikes more resistant to theft by using appropriate locks and taking additional precautions.
Key advice for cyclists
The police outlined practical measures to help protect bicycles from being stolen, both at home and while out and about:
- At Home: Store bicycles in sheds or garages secured with a shed shackle or ground anchor. Use suitable security chains or locks for added protection.
- Invest in Quality Locks: Police emphasised the importance of spending money on security-approved locks, warning that cheap alternatives are often ineffective.
- Choosing Parking Locations: When leaving a bike unattended, use recognised, secure cycle parking areas that are well-lit and monitored by CCTV. Always lock the frame and both wheels to a parking stand.
- Avoid Open-Ended Structures: Cyclists were advised not to lock their bikes to signposts or similar structures that could allow thieves to lift the bike over the top.
- E-Bikes and Valuables: For e-bike users, consider removing the battery and recording the bike’s serial number. Avoid leaving valuables in baskets or panniers.
- Record Your Bike’s Details: Police recommended keeping a record of the bicycle’s make, model, size, and frame number, and taking photographs of distinctive features to aid recovery if stolen.
- Remove Accessories: Anything removable, such as lights or water bottles, should be taken off the bike when left unattended.
Police directed residents to visit www.securedbydesign.com, a resource for police-recognised and accredited security products.