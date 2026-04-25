Planning permission is being sought for a new mobile classroom at Henry Bloom Noble Primary School.
The application by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture says the school wants to use the space to ‘alleviate’ pressure on existing teaching spaces within the main building.
The department says it’s not to accommodate additional pupils or staff members, but rather to create a ‘functionable and usable’ area in place of the Post Graduate Medical Centre.
It would be single-storey, have inclusive access and provide a ‘high-quality’ learning environment for pupils.
It adds that the proposed development was shown to parents and carers at the school and a consultation was held for a week where it received ‘no adverse’ comments.
If approved, it will provide two classrooms, toilets and a staff room.
The application is pending consideration.