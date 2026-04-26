The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service co-responded with ambulance crews on Saturday to assist an injured person onboard the visiting Polish tall ship Dar Młodzieży.
Working closely together, fire and ambulance crews assessed the situation and used a turntable ladder to safely extricate the casualty from the ship and transfer them ashore for further care.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service commented: ‘This incident highlights the importance of joint working between emergency services to ensure patients receive the safest and most effective assistance possible.
‘We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.’
The Dar Młodzieży is calling at the Isle of Man this weekend (Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26).
The ship, whose name translates as ‘Gift of Youth’, serves as Poland’s national sail training vessel and is used to train future seafarers.
Typically carrying more than 100 cadets, the vessel operates as a floating academy, with students living and studying on board as part of their maritime education. It is affiliated with Gdynia Maritime University, whose cadets regularly take part in international voyages.
Members of the public are able to board the vessel at the rear of Douglas Sea Terminal today from 9am to 12.30pm and again from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.