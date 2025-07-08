A doctor who was caught drink-driving for a second time in four years has been handed a suspended sentence and a five-year driving ban.
Fifty-five-year-old Fanwell Mamvura was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he hit his own property in his Mercedes A180.
He also admitted having no insurance and was fined £650 for that.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also ordered him to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said they are unable to provide a comment ‘as the individual is no longer with the organisation’.
We previously reported that a witness at Manor Road in Douglas, where Mamvura lives, said that they heard a loud bang on April 25, just before 1am.
They said they saw a Mercedes A180 on the grass and Mamvura getting out.
He was described as ‘staggering’, then got back into the car.
Police officers arrived and found the Mercedes had a damaged bumper and a drainpipe had been knocked off its wall, with broken plastic on the ground.
They spoke to Mamvura and described him as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced a reading of 106, over triple the limit of 35.
During a police interview, the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mamvura was said to have driven after having an argument with his wife.
He was previously convicted of drink-driving in November 2021.
At that time, he was given a warning by the General Medical Council (GMC), the public body that maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the UK.
He reapplied for his driving licence in January 2025.
Appearing in court on July 1, Mamvura was represented by advocate Lawrie Gelling.
She said: ‘He has been incredibly foolish to get behind the wheel.’
Ms Gelling said that emotions had been high on the night in question, and her client was extremely remorseful.
The advocate said that, up until 2021, when the first drink-driving offence took place, Mamvura had no convictions.
Ms Gelling referred to references, saying that they spoke of her client’s unwavering integrity, compassion, and professionalism.
She said that, during the Covid pandemic, Mamvura had acted with great courage and devotion, looking after the most vulnerable patients, despite being in a high risk category himself.
‘It could be said his dedication has caught up with him,’ said Ms Gelling. ‘He has been signed off with work-related stress, but hopes to return to work as soon as possible, if he’s not sent to custody.’