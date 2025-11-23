Police have confirmed they have now located a vehicle involved in an incident outside the Isle of Man Airport in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Officers initially issued an appeal after debris from a silver vehicle was discovered on the Douglas-bound carriageway at Ballasalla.
In their statement, released earlier today, police said: ‘At 0400 hours on Sunday 23rd November 2025 Police on routine patrols have located debris from a silver vehicle in the Douglas bound carriageway outside the Airport in Ballasalla. It appears to have collided with fencing at the location and left the scene.
We currently suspect a vehicle may have been taken without the owners consent from the Castletown area as an attempt to take a different vehicle was made in the Victoria Way estate.
Have you been out tonight and seen a vehicle with front nearside damage. The vehicle possibly a van will have a passenger side headlight missing.
If so please call us on 631212 quoting reference P231125006.”
The force later confirmed the vehicle had been located.