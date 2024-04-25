Police are investigating reports of a series of attempted burglaries in Ramsey.
Between midnight on Monday (April 22) and 7am the following morning, an intruder entered a shed in the area of Close Caarjys/Gladstone Avenue and rummaged through a car glovebox.
Police say they have since received several reports from residents on the Auldyn Meadow estate that sheds and vehicles had been entered overnight. They are appealing for information from residents who may have heard a noise in the night, dogs barking for unknown reasons or simply happened to be in the area and seen anyone acting suspiciously.
Police are advising residents to keep vehicles locked, gardens closed off and outbuildings such as sheds locked and any valuable items locked down to avoid removal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ramsey police station on 812234, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.