A new strategy that aims to help solve the current skills shortage on the Isle of Man has been unveiled.
Developed by the Isle of Man Skills Board, the three-year plan will provide a framework for both the Isle of Man Government and employers to actively invest in upskilling people in current and emerging sectors.
The strategy will see the government working collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce and education providers to help ensure that the island’s workforce meet the needs of the economy.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Like many countries, the island faces a significant challenge to ensure it has a future ready workforce, equipped with the right skills to drive economic growth and ensure essential services are maintained. ‘Solving the current skills shortage is a Government priority and the high-level strategic priorities set out in the strategy will offer people greater access to high quality learning and employment opportunities, ensuring pathways to secure fulfilling employment.
‘With improved skills and qualifications, individuals will be able to increase their earning potential and improve their living standards.’
Tackling the island’s skills shortage is a key objective of both the Island Plan and the Isle of Man Economic Strategy, which aims to create and fill 5,000 new jobs by 2032.
Chamber CEO, Rebecca George said: ‘Embracing a new skills strategy for the Isle of Man is not just a step forward; it's a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation and a strong partnership between business and government.
‘This strategy leads us to a future where talent meets opportunity, shaping a community poised for success.’
Peter Reid, Independent Chair of Skills Board, added: ‘This strategy paves the way for a skills landscape that is well-understood, agile, dynamic and employer-led. The strategy can be found on Tynwald’s Register of Business and will be debated at the May sitting.