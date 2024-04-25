Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Like many countries, the island faces a significant challenge to ensure it has a future ready workforce, equipped with the right skills to drive economic growth and ensure essential services are maintained. ‘Solving the current skills shortage is a Government priority and the high-level strategic priorities set out in the strategy will offer people greater access to high quality learning and employment opportunities, ensuring pathways to secure fulfilling employment.