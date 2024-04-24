The opening track on Appetite for Destruction, the album that best illustrates what music means to me. Hearing this new band, as a 16-year-old, was mind-blowing. I first saw them live when I was 17 and I most recently saw them in 2022. Some days I’ll go for the raw emotion of Sweet Child O’ Mine or the anthemic brilliance of Paradise City. But the opening notes of Jungle and Axl’s whispered ‘oh my god’ foreshadow all that follows in an era-defining masterpiece.