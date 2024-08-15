Police are investigating a fail to stop road traffic collision in Foxdale.
The incident took place at about 1.45pm on Wednesday (August 14) on the main road through the village, near Brookfield Terrace.
A silver-coloured van was travelling in the direction of St John’s when it collided with a parked white Mercedes Sprinter van, causing damage to the wing mirror and passenger side.
If you have witnessed this incident or are the driver involved you are urged to contact Peel police station on 842208 or police headquarters on 631212, quoting the reference number 97/5275/24.
Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.