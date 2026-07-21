The Isle of Man Constabulary has said it was an ‘enormous privilege’ to play a key role in supporting King Charles III's historic visit to the island last week.
Tuesday, July 14 marked His Majesty's first official visit to the Isle of Man as monarch and Lord of Mann, with a programme that included an address to Tynwald, a public walkabout through Douglas, a garden party, a journey on the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway to celebrate its 150th anniversary and a trip to Heroes on the Water in Port Soderick.
The visit saw a significant policing operation across the island, with officers on duty from the early hours to support events at each venue alongside the Royal Household's security teams.
Members of the public also witnessed security measures not commonly seen on the Isle of Man, including specialist armed officers and police marksmen positioned at key locations throughout the day.
Reflecting on the royal visit one week later, the force said it had been proud to contribute to such a significant occasion.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘A week on from the historic visit of His Majesty King Charles III to the Isle of Man, it remains an enormous privilege for the Isle of Man Constabulary to have played a part in such a significant occasion.
‘His Majesty's visit on July 14, in his role as Lord of Mann, carried special historical importance, highlighting the enduring relationship between the Crown, Tynwald and the Manx people.
‘Supporting an event of this scale is something our officers and staff were proud to contribute to, and it was a privilege for us to help support an occasion that will form part of our Island's history for years to come.’
Thousands of people lined the streets of Douglas to catch a glimpse of the King during his visit, which also included meetings with community groups, volunteers and members of the public.