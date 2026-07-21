Organisers have confirmed that the much-anticipated Peel Viking Longboat event will now take place on Sunday, August 30, following a huge community effort to rearrange the island’s favourite Viking race.
The event, which was postponed at the weekend because of strong winds, will begin at 11am, with organisers thanking volunteers, supporters and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the new date possible.
In a statement, they said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who has rallied together behind the scenes to reorganise the island's best day out. Your dedication and support are hugely appreciated.’
The celebration attracts thousands of spectators each year, with Viking-themed entertainment, races and activities.
Organisers say they look forward to welcoming everyone to Peel on the new date.