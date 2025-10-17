Police say there is no active investigation into the whereabouts of a Chinese national whose last known location was in the Isle of Man.
The family of Xiaoyu Li took to social media to issue an appeal for help in finding her.
They say the last known location of the 32-year-old was at the Seaview Hotel in Douglas.
The post of Reddit states that Xiaoyu Li has been missing since August 16.
It states: ‘If you have seen this woman or know any information related to her or her whereabouts please have mercy and respond. Her family is very worried out her.
‘She had a work permit when she left China. She said she was working at a call centre as a sales rep.’
But it is understood that the missing woman may have left the Isle of Man some time ago.
A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of this matter and can confirm that following initial enquiries there is not an active investigation ongoing by the IoM Constabulary.’
The Seaview Hotel, now under new management, hit the headlines last year when it emerged it had previously been used - without the knowledge of the premises’ owners - as a hub for a sophisticated scamming operation targeting Chinese citizens.
Dozens of Chinese nationals, possibly victims of modern slavery, had been transferred there from a base in the Philippines and were involved in a ‘pig butchering’ investment fraud.
Six people were subsequently convicted in China for their role in the fraud.