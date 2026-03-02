An Onchan man who grew cannabis at his home has been handed a suspended sentence.
Peter Mathieson, 46, was arrested after police found 41 plants at his Ballachurry Avenue address.
However, only 10 of the plants were flowering.
We previously reported that Mathieson was detained by port security at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, on January 7 last year.
He was on his way to Heysham, but officers reported a strong smell of cannabis.
Acting on information received, they executed a search warrant at his home.
A smell of cannabis was reported there, and dry cuttings were found in the living room.
An upstairs floor was said to have been used to grow the drug, and 41 plants were seized.
Officers also found 11.9 grams of cannabis.
Mathieson was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement, saying that the drug had only been for his own personal use.
The court heard that he has no convictions for more than 20 years.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and admissions to police.
She said Mathieson had grown his own cannabis so he didn’t have to buy it on the market, as he was struggling financially.
Ms Gray said the defendant had been a long-time user, as he found it helped with anxiety and depression.
The advocate said that Mathieson had not used the drug since his arrest, and asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to four months’ custody, suspended for two years, plus a 12-month supervision order.
He will also pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.