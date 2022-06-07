Police stop and arrest cyclists on the Mountain Road

Police have arrested four cyclists for riding on the Mountain Road.

It happened while the road was closed for emergency services to deal with an incident.

The cyclists were in two separate pairs and stopped and arrested at the East Mountain Box just before the Mountain Hut and accused of contravening a closed road and contravening the one-way system in place on the Mountain Road.

The TT Road Races Authorisation 2022 that is in force for the TT festival states that cycling is prohibited on the Mountain Road from the Ramsey hairpin to its junction with the Creg-ny-Baa Back Road during the TT period.

A police spokesman said: ‘There are no exceptions. The Mountain Road being closed for emergency services to deal with an incident is certainly not an exception.

‘The actions of these cyclists is dangerous for the cyclists themselves and other road users, not only for them to be cycling on the Mountain Road, but also cycling against the one way system, had the mountain road been opened at the conclusion of the incident and they hadn’t been stopped.