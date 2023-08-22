Police today seized this car and posted a photo of it.
Officers allege that they saw the driver on their phone. So they stopped the car.
Police say they then discovered they car was uninsured too.
A road policing unit spokesman said: 'Some Herberts think we are boasting about what we are doing. Others just seem to have a bee in their bonnet about us enforcing the law…
'We are merely showing you we are out and about dealing with people who decide to break the law in the hope that it will make people think twice before they do something daft.'