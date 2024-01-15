The Ballamodha road from its junction its junction with Cross Four Ways to the Phildraw Road remains closed because of overnight ice.
Earlier a single-vehicle road traffic collision had occurred on the road. The occupant had managed to free themselves prior to the arrival of the fire and rescue service.
Police added that roads in the south of the island have hit particularly badly by the current cold snap.
There are also icy spots on the Mountain Road, but it is passable with care the police have said.
There were some delays to flights at Ronaldsway Airport this morning as the runways were de-iced.
A weather warning for ice and wintry showers remains in place until Tuesday lunchtime.