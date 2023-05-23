The Department of Home Affairs will lay its Policing Plan covering 2023-24 before Tynwald next month.
The Isle of Man Constabulary’s objective is to ensure the Isle of Man continues to be the safest island in the British Isles.
Its Policing Plan sets out three overall aims cover protecting the vulnerable, reducing harm, and tackling criminality.
Within this, its priorities including tackling international money laundering and the financing of terrorism, community policing based on neighbourhood policing principles, deterring, pursuing and preventing serious and organised crime in the Isle of Man, tackling exploitation of vulnerable people, and reducing and preventing youth offending and reoffending, including anti-social behaviour.
It also will look to reduce the harm caused by violence, violence against women and girls and domestic abuse, reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads, an build organisational capacity and capability.
People, understanding of strategic risks, business delivery, collaborative working, demand reduction and digital are all classed as enablers for this plan.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘Community safety has always been a key contributor to maintaining, and improving, our quality of life and is a consistent driver for economic growth. That is why this plan requires the constabulary to put community-based neighbourhood policing at the heart of its approach.
‘The independent inspection of the constabulary, by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services identified a number of areas of improvement, many of which are now complete.
‘I am keen though that improvement is not seen as a response to an inspection, but rather a continuous process of learning and developing.’
She went on to say the report responds to the inspection’s outcomes.
‘One of the findings from the independent inspection was that there is insufficient public input to the Policing Plan,’ Mrs Poole-Wilson continued. ‘While the plan is informed by work undertaken by the constabulary’s engagement with every local authority across the island, I am keen to also develop a mechanism where members of the public can also contribute to the plan.
‘This will be in place by the time we start the development of the next Policing plan at the end of 2023.’
She added: ‘The constabulary is front and centre of delivering the government’s vision of a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our island nation and public confidence is critical at a community, national and also international level.’
A few target dates have been put in place, including June this year, when the police want the new international money laundering investigation team to be fully operational and to establish a multi-agency safeguarding hub with other partners by full co-location.
In 2024, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre will open.