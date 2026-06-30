The Polish head of mission, Rafał Wiśniewski, is on an official visit to the island this week.
Mr Wiśniewski is joined by representatives from the Polish Embassy and Consulate, including consul general Ireneusz Truszkowski and director for consular affairs Justyna Chrzanowska.
During the visit, the delegation has met with the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Treasury Minister Chris Thomas to discuss opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the island and Poland.
Discussions included cultural and educational links, as well as economic cooperation.
The visit coincides with the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Douglas, reflecting the strong and growing ties between the Island and the Polish community.
The Chief Minister said: ‘Visits such as this are an important opportunity to strengthen our international relationships and showcase all that the Isle of Man has to offer. We greatly value the contribution of the Polish community to Island life and look forward to building even closer links with Poland in the future.’
The Treasury Minister added: ‘I was pleased to support the Chief Minister in this important introductory meeting when things like financial services, shipping, social security, e-visas and the Manx language came up.
‘We are committed to developing our international partnerships in a way that supports our economy and benefits our communities.
‘The Isle of Man is home to a valued Polish community, with long-standing cultural and economic connections between the two jurisdictions.’
As well as official meetings, the delegation is undertaking a wider programme of cultural visits and community engagement during their time in the island.
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