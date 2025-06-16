John Teare has officially been sworn in as the new Captain of the Parish of Bride following a special ceremony at Government House.
John, who runs Ballavir Farm in Bride, was joined by his close family, as well as the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Lady Lorimer and the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
He was announced as the new Captain of the Parish after William Christian stepped down back in February after 44 years in the role.
The position of Captain of the Parish is an ancient Manx tradition, with holders acting as representatives of the Crown in their respective parishes.
The ancient and uniquely Manx office of Captain of the Parish was first recorded in 1626 to provide the defensive system of ‘Watch and Ward’, which originated from Norse times in order to maintain ceaseless vigilance to prevent invasion of the island.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘Formerly the head of the militia within the parish, these days the Captain of the Parish post is largely ceremonial and a titular honour in recognition of the senior resident of the parish.
‘The Captain's of the Parish are also expected to attend certain formal occasions, such as Royal visits, Tynwald Day and the Swearing in of a new Lieutenant Governor.
‘In the presence of the Chief Minister and the President of Tynwald, and surrounded by family and fellow Captains, Mr Teare spoke of being honoured to have been nominated for this position.
‘On a gloriously sunny afternoon, the ceremony concluded with tea and cake, served in the sunshine on the lawn.’