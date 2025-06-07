A motorist who was under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,330 and banned from the roads for two years.
The 22-year-old Union Mills man was also ordered to take an extended driving test after his ban ends and to pay £125 prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Tait was stopped for a vehicle check by police on February 11, while driving a Ford Fiesta on Braddan Road in Strang.
When officers spoke to him he was described as smelling of cannabis, and a drug wipe test proved positive for the drug.
Tait was also said to have glazed eyes and admitted to police that he had smoked a joint earlier that day.
A search of the Fiesta found a tub containing 1.8 grams of cannabis, as well as a joint containing 0.5 grams.
Police valued the cannabis at £46 in total.
At police headquarters, a sample of blood was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced a reading of 9.1 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions, but did have a drug-related caution in 2024.
Tait, who lives at Strang Road, was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who said that his client was an extremely hardworking young man, who had several jobs.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that he would be in danger of losing those jobs as a result of losing his driving licence.
The advocate added that Tait had since been approved for medicinal cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood fined the defendant £1,000 for the driving offence and £330 for the cannabis possession.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.