A motorist who was under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,330 and banned from the roads for two years.

Matthew Tait appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on June 3.

The 22-year-old Union Mills man was also ordered to take an extended driving test after his ban ends and to pay £125 prosecution.

Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Tait was stopped for a vehicle check by police on February 11, while driving a Ford Fiesta on Braddan Road in Strang.

When officers spoke to him he was described as smelling of cannabis, and a drug wipe test proved positive for the drug.

Tait was also said to have glazed eyes and admitted to police that he had smoked a joint earlier that day.

A search of the Fiesta found a tub containing 1.8 grams of cannabis, as well as a joint containing 0.5 grams.

Police valued the cannabis at £46 in total.

At police headquarters, a sample of blood was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.

This later produced a reading of 9.1 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions, but did have a drug-related caution in 2024.

Tait, who lives at Strang Road, was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who said that his client was an extremely hardworking young man, who had several jobs.

Mr Vaughan-Williams said that he would be in danger of losing those jobs as a result of losing his driving licence.

The advocate added that Tait had since been approved for medicinal cannabis.

Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood fined the defendant £1,000 for the driving offence and £330 for the cannabis possession.

He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.