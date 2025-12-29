A politician is calling for homelessness legislation, which would see all island residents have a legal right to housing, to be fast-tracked.
Kirstie Morphet MLC believes the ‘urgent situation’ means the Isle of Man Homelessness Strategy, which was approved by Tynwald in December 2023, needs to be implemented much sooner than the current timescale of 2029.
She has tabled a motion for the January sitting of Tynwald which states: ‘That Tynwald is of the opinion that the legislation referred to in the Isle of Man Homelessness Strategy approved by Tynwald in December 2023, ensuring every person meeting defined residency criteria has a legal right to housing, needs to be prioritised; that the timescale of 2029 which was proposed in that Strategy does not reflect the current urgent need; and that, as a result, such legislation should be developed and introduced into the Branches by June 2027.’
Mrs Morphet says her own personal experiences as a social worker have promoted the call.
She said: ‘As someone who worked as a social worker immediately prior to being elected to the Legislative Council, I have seen first-hand the challenges caused by the absence of statutory responsibility.
‘Currently, this legislation is scheduled for 2029 and listed as a responsibility for the Department of Infrastructure. I believe this timeline does not reflect the urgency of the situation.
‘Housing is a basic need, and without stability, it is extremely difficult for individuals to move forward positively in their lives.’
Having legislation in place would help everyone work together collectively with real focus, Mrs Morphet argued.
‘A statutory framework would enable agencies to work together proactively,’ she said, ‘recognising that homelessness prevention cannot be the responsibility of a single agency. It would provide clarity, accountability, and a foundation for long-term solutions.
The island's only overnight shelter closed in 2022, while those without a home have been given a bed by Manx Care on 9,137 nights from July 2024 to June this year.
A consultation was launched earlier this month on issues such as which groups should be prioritised for temporary accommodation and the responsibilities of housing authorities.
Housing board chair David Ashford MHK said: ‘We are using legislation in the UK as a starting point for discussion, our own legislation will need to be tailored to the needs of our community.’
Over the past few years, Manx Care has been building a team to deliver support, which included appointing two lead practitioners and four community support workers early this year.
The consultation set out by the government includes an examination of issues like duty of care for vulnerable people, and the legal responsibilities of the organisations that support them.
The consultation closes on February 25 with feedback to be sent to ministers by the end of March.
Mrs Morphet added: ‘The consultation on this legislation opened on December 18 and considers options for its development.
‘I strongly encourage everyone to participate, especially those with lived experience of homelessness - whether personally or as a family member. It is important that people’s voices are heard and represented when this legislation is developed.’