She has tabled a motion for the January sitting of Tynwald which states: ‘That Tynwald is of the opinion that the legislation referred to in the Isle of Man Homelessness Strategy approved by Tynwald in December 2023, ensuring every person meeting defined residency criteria has a legal right to housing, needs to be prioritised; that the timescale of 2029 which was proposed in that Strategy does not reflect the current urgent need; and that, as a result, such legislation should be developed and introduced into the Branches by June 2027.’