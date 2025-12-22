Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan asked when changes to simplify the licensing process for events, entertainment and the sale of liquor will be brought forward.
In a Tynwald written reply, Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said her department has begun consultation with key stakeholders.
She said the aim was to create a ‘level of flexibility’ for existing licence holders, giving them greater ability to host private special events, without obtaining a separate Special Event licence each time.
A pilot was being considered in 2026, she said, with the proposal being an interim step ahead of the completion of an extensive review of the licensing framework, which is currently on hold.