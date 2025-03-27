Car parking charges for Tynwald members were suspended during the first Covid lockdown and have not been reintroduced since.
But now Department of Infrastructure (DoI) Minister Michelle Haywood has confirmed the charges will be introduced shortly.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked Mrs Haywood when the charges would be reintroduced.
She said: ‘The department’s updated policy on reinstating parking charges for Tynwald Members has recently received endorsement from Council of Ministers.
‘The policy will be circulated imminently and charging Members for parking is expected to start on May 1, 2025. A letter will shortly be sent to Tynwald Members advising them on the details of the parking policy, how it will be applied and how payments will be made.’
Reintroducing car parking charges for politicians is expected to generate an income for one year of about £17,000 based on all Tynwald members requiring a space.
If charges were reintroduced for senior civil servants as well, the revenue would increase by a further £115,000 based on the number of staff expected.
Parking charges for public servants and Tynwald members in the government car park in Douglas were first introduced in April 2016.
The annual charge for a reserved space was £770 in 2019-20, with a 25% reduction to £577.50 if there was no guarantee of a space being available.
But in April 2020, the DoI suspended public sector car parking charges as a result of the pandemic lockdown and the number of staff working from home.
Since May 2020 returning and newly-elected MHKs and MLCs have been given the option to complete a car parking form.
The Tynwald Clerk’s Office then notifies the DoI of the names and car registration of all those who want to make or renew an application for a parking space.
Government employees can park for free if they are essential workers, volunteers, or staff at executive officer grade or below or who work predominantly unsocial hours.