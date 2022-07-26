Call for youth justice evidence
The Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Tynwald committee is currently carrying out an inquiry on youth justice.
The committee would like to invite written submissions.
They are particularly interested in views on:
l the structure and effectiveness of the island’s youth justice system
l the extent of youth crime in the island and the availability of data on youth justice
l principles of youth justice including the age of criminal responsibility
l inter-agency working, including the reasons for the success and collapse of the previous Youth Justice Team and prospects for a new, statutory Youth Justice Board
l the quality and value for money of the island’s youth justice services, especially those at Cronk Sollysh and the prison.
Members of the public may tell the committee of their personal experiences as users of youth justice services. However, the committee will not take a view on any individual case.
Submissions should be sent via email to [email protected] or handed in in person to the committee secretariat at the Legislative Buildings in Douglas (IM1 3PW).
The deadline is noon on Wednesday, September 14.
The committee may choose to make public any information it receives, but personal contact details are routinely redacted.
