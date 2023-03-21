I would like to start by thanking the Tynwald Standards and Members’ Interest Committee, along with Dr. Mark Egan for the way that they have approached and dealt with this extremely difficult and sensitive investigation around my dismissal as the Health and Social Care Minister back in November 2022.
I can assure this court, my Tynwald colleagues sitting here today and the wider Manx community that I have always applied the highest level of openness, honesty and accountability, along with the other four principles of public life when working on behalf of my constituents in Onchan or in government departments or when asked to sit on various Tynwald committees on behalf of this honourable court.
I will continue to serve the people of Onchan and this island with a heartfelt passion, but at the same time holding myself and others to account for those very difficult decisions that we have to make as elected members.
There are sections of this investigation report that I find difficult to accept, but I do fully acknowledge, accept and respect the findings of this court here today.
For that reason, I do offer my full and sincere apologies to this court, my Tynwald colleagues, my constituents in Onchan and the wider Manx community for breaching the Tynwald Standards and Code of Conduct.
Although the court is not asking me to do this here today, I would also like to offer my sincere apologies to the Chief Minister for the comments I made in this honourable court on November 15, 2022.
If it is required, in closing I would also like to thank my Tynwald colleagues that have spoken so warmly and kindly on my behalf here today.
Their continuing support and friendship over the past few months has been very much appreciated.
Thank you Mr. President.