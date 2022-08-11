Chief Minister ‘expects’ Treasury Minister to make an announcement about cost of living crisis
The Chief Minister says he ‘expects’ the Treasury Minister to make a statement about helping people cope with the cost of living crisis.
Alfred Cannan said he chaired a meeting of the economic strategy board on Wednesday to consider what further action the government could take to support people and the economy with escalating cost of living pressures.
‘We agreed that our immediate priority had to be to protect our most vulnerable and I expect the Treasury Minister to make a further announcement later this week,’ he said.
‘We also agreed that more needed to be done to help others beyond these groups. I will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday and will then meet all members of Tynwald to consider options for broader support.’
