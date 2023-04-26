Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK met various politicians and officials to discuss current political and economic issues facing the Isle of Man in a trip to London.
Among the engagements, he met with Mike Freer MP, who is the Justice Minister with responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the Crown Dependencies, and Stephen Doughty MP, Labour Shadow Minister for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
The Chief Minister discussed current Free Trade Agreement negotiations, fisheries and Irish Sea wind farm development, among other matters.
During the course of the visit he also met officials from the City UK, the South African Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner, Robert Fry.
Mr Cannan said: ‘It is essential that we build and maintain a network of contacts in Whitehall, Westminster and among the diplomatic and commercial communities, in order to reinforce the message that the Isle of Man is an open and transparent jurisdiction. Discussions took place on a range of topics, including Free Trade Negotiations, the focus of Our Island Plan and the ambitions behind the Economic Strategy.’
He added: ‘Everyone we met was open and receptive, and we will be building on this engagement in the coming weeks, when I will return London to take part in further meetings.’