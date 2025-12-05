The President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, has extended a warm invitation to members of the public and the local business community to attend the annual Tynwald Christmas Carol Service this week.
The event will take place at St George’s Church, Upper Church Street, Douglas, at 1.10pm on Thursday, December 11.
This cherished seasonal tradition will feature a rich programme of choral music celebrating the spirit of Christmas.
Attendees can look forward to performances by the Tynwald Choir, the Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir, and a brass ensemble. The Order of Service has been arranged by the Clerk of Tynwald, ensuring a thoughtful blend of well-known favourites and lesser-heard festive pieces.
The service is expected to conclude at approximately 2pm, after which guests are warmly invited to remain for refreshments, including tea, coffee and mince pies. A retiring collection will also be made.
President Skelly expressed his sincere gratitude to The Venerable Irene Cowell and the team at St George’s for their generous hospitality in hosting this year’s service. All are encouraged to attend and share in an uplifting and community-spirited start to the festive season.
The festivities will continue on Monday, December 15.
The annual Mince Pie and Tynwald Tour is set to again be hosted by Sarah Maltby MHK and her dad, former MHK and MLC, David Cretney.
This much-loved community event continues to draw visitors eager to enjoy a festive evening in one of the Isle of Man’s most significant landmarks.
Guests are asked to meet at 6pm at the Finch Road entrance to the landmark ‘Wedding Cake’ building, where the evening’s hosts will welcome attendees.
The guided tour will begin promptly at 6.30pm, offering a rare seasonal look behind the scenes of the island’s parliamentary buildings, rich with history and tradition.
Tynwald is more than 1000 years old and holds the title of the oldest continuous parliament in the world.
In keeping with the warm and inclusive spirit of the event, families can enjoy free seasonal treats, hot drinks, and fruit juice for younger visitors once the tour concludes. Organisers emphasise that all children must be accompanied by an adult, ensuring a safe experience for everyone.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras, as the evening promises plenty of festive photo opportunities inside and outside the beautifully decorated buildings. Those with mobility requirements are also invited to get in touch ahead of time so appropriate arrangements can be made to ensure full accessibility.
To help with catering plans, organisers are asking visitors to confirm their expected numbers as early as possible.
Anyone wishing to attend or seeking further information can contact [email protected] or [email protected] for further information.
