Subscribe newsletter
The Chief Minister has met with politicians and senior officials across European Union institutions in his recent visit to Brussels.
Alfred Cannan met with EU Directorates General Officials who deal with financial regulation and tax matters, as well as the chair of the European Parliament’s tax committee Paul Tang MEP.
The Chief Minister said: ‘The EU can sometimes be critical of the Isle of Man, so I wanted to set out the island’s stall – that we are co-operative, open, and always ready to talk.’
He added: ‘Even though the UK has left the EU, the bloc continues to play an important role in setting standards for financial regulation, taxation, and anti-money laundering measures.
‘Policy changes in each of these areas has the real potential to significantly impact the island’s international reputation and standing, and ultimately affect our economy.’
Mr Cannan met with Brussels-based representatives of the various British nations and territories, in addition to the British Ambassador to the EU.
He said: ‘There was a real diversity of interests amongst the members of the wider British family. I was particularly impressed with the way in which they all worked together with such different priorities, and sometimes varying political perspectives.’
He added: ‘It is vital that we continue to proactively engage with EU institutions and officials, keeping lines of communication open and working towards greater mutual understanding.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |