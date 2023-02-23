Juan McGuinness has warned of the fallout of the budget and how it will affect ratepayers.
He said: ‘The Budget will impact local authorities in various ways.
‘I think a lot of the impact will be felt over the next 12 to 18 months in more indirect ways which make it more difficult to plan for and react to.’
The Treasury Minister, Dr Alex Allinson, has indicated government departments will need to find savings.
Mr McGuinness said: ‘It seems like a reasonable and prudent move, my concern is that this may inevitably lead to services and other facilities previously made available to local authorities being pushed on and becoming their responsibilities.
‘Whilst departments will have a reduction in costs, it will be the problem of the ratepayer in an unknown way.’
In terms of housing, Mr McGuinness eased nerves about the lack of support given to the housing sector in the budget.
He said: ‘In Ramsey, we have been putting forward to improve our housing both in number and in quality and as far as I am aware, all of our projects have been approved.
‘However, I can speak from Ramsey’s point of view when I say all our housing schemes are years in the making.’
Mr McGuinness highlighted the need for consistency in the funding provided to the housing sector.
He said: ‘One budget, to a certain extent, in neither here nor there.
‘As long as the trend is to keep the maintenance budget high and improvements going and that’s the important thing.’