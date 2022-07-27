Commissioners back KWC pool

The motion reads: Now that government and Tynwald have agreed to the provisions of the Swimming Pool Orders that only apply to some regions of the island, that the Regional Swimming Pool rate charge can be increased up to 8p in the pound in the following years, and that the charge only applied to the regional local authorities, that the commissioners write to the chief minister to urgently request that government now considered the introduction at an early date of an “all-island household swimming pool charge” to replace the present rate system charge and that such charge be included in the annual rates bill applicable to each household.’