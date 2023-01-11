Onchan Commissioners have voted to look at provisions for livestreaming public meetings.
Members voted four for, and one against, (with two members absent) at a meeting this week.
During discussions there were apprehensions from commissioner Derek Crellin who suggested people could ‘record it on their equipment at home’ and then ‘change our image’.
However, fellow commissioner Fenella Logan said: ‘I still think it’s a good idea. Trying to find the time to come down to a meeting is hard.
‘I would still be in favour of it, I think it’s the direction we should be heading in.’
Quotes sent to the local authority price the software, and equipment, needed for live broadcasting at £4,000.