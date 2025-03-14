Tanya August-Phillips MLC has joined the Department for Enterprise as political member with responsibility for Finance Isle of Man.
Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Tanya to the Department for Enterprise.
‘Her expertise in public relations and marketing will significantly contribute to our work to promote the Isle of Man internationally as a destination to live, work, visit and do business.
‘Within the Finance agency, there are several marketing campaigns and projects which aim to build on the island’s long-standing reputation as a centre of excellence for finance and professional services, particularly in sustainable finance.
‘Over the next 18 months, the sector is also transitioning through significant regulatory changes, and Tanya's background in legislation will be crucial to supporting the agency and industry in navigating these shifts.’
First elected in March 2018, and re-elected in 2023, Tanya August-Phillips MLC also serves as a political member for the Department of Environment, Food & Agriculture.
Her prior career included roles such as a broadcast journalist, producer, magazine editor, public relations manager and freelance marketing consultant.
Parliamentary duties include member of the Tynwald Public Accounts Committee, chair of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee, and chair of Business and Functioning of the Council.
Mrs August-Phillips MLC is also a member of the Institute of Directors, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce, and is completing a Masters in Legislative Drafting, Regulation and Policy at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.
She said: ‘I’m looking forward to working with Finance Isle of Man. The island’s financial and professional services sector is one of the largest sectors by contribution to the island’s economy.
‘Effective marketing plays a crucial role in enhancing our global reputation and promoting the island to an international audience.
‘It’s also important we ensure our regulatory space for this industry remains intuitive as we navigate our way into the future – keeping pace as a centre of excellence.’