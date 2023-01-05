Douglas Council says it is taking allegations made by a local businessman seriously.
In his tweets, Mr Scales claimed that members of the council and officers have been using their positions and powers to ‘buy property on the cheap and flip them for a profit’ for the benefit of themselves or their friends.
He has also included several screenshots which he claims are messaged detailing this.
A council spokesman said: ‘Douglas Borough Council has been made aware of allegations which have been posted on social media. Such allegations are taken seriously and as is usual practice, are investigated in accordance with internal process and procedures.’
We understand that the matter has not, at this time, be referred to the police.