An update is being sought on when a strategy focused on the prevention of suicide will be published.
Cabinet Minister Kate Lord-Brennan will be posed the question in this week’s sitting of the House of Keys.
It comes after Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover revealed in Tynwald that three people have died by suicide since the beginning of this year.
He will ask Ms Lord-Brennan when the Suicide Prevention Strategy will be published.
The Suicide Prevention Strategy Group was originally convened by Public Health.
This work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Cabinet minister will also be asked what role it plays in the planning, promotion, organisation and analysis of information in respect of Private Members’ Bills.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will be quizzed on what the government plans to do to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire.
Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh wants to know whether there are any plans for a memorial on the actual site.
The fire, which happened on August 2, 1973, killed 50 people, and around 3,000 people were at the entertainment complex when the blaze began.
Last year’s commemoration event took place in the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade.
Education Minister Julie Edge will be asked what the reason is for her department’s recent consultation on school uniforms, which closes next month.
The government says the aim of the consultation is to ‘address any potential parity issues’ around secondary school uniform. It would also seek to ‘minimise’ the cost of school uniform, ‘if feasible’, so that accessing required items doesn’t become a barrier to participation in learning.
This consultation is seeking views on what should be included within the scope of the guidance, the role that school uniform plays within the ethos, culture and day to day social life, and the considerations available to schools and the DESC in minimising school uniform costs.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas will also provide an update on progress with the construction of the Liverpool ferry terminal.
The Legislative Council will be sitting to consider the final stage of the Energy Bill, put forward by Tanya August-Hanson.