The Chief Minister will be asked about the changes to airport parking charges in Tynwald tomorrow (Tuesday).
A shake-up to the parking at Ronaldsway means that it will now cost £3 for those wishing to park for longer than 15 minutes.
The new prices will be brought in as a 12-month trial at the start of May.
A statutory consultation ended last week.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask what dates the Council of Ministers has been updated with on the changes.
He will also be asking the infrastructure minister why his department has proposed to reduce the time limit for free parking and how much has been collected in parking charges from users of the airport in the last six months.
Claire Christian, MHK for Douglas South, wants to know what economic and equality impact assessments were completed before the change.
Meanwhile, Alfred Cannan will also be facing a question from Mr Moorhouse on his involvement in the decisions in relation to pursuing or withdrawing the High Court Appeal for the case of Department of Health and Social Care v Dr Rosalind Ranson.
Tim Glover, also an Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, will ask the minister of Justice and Home Affairs how many threats to staff working in education and health settings have been referred to the police, and how many investigations have been opened.
This follows Education Minister Julie Edge revealing in March that school staff had been dealing with threats, some of which demanded for people to be ‘arrested and executed’.
It was during a statement about the first part of the independent investigation into the sex education curriculum and how it has been delivered in Queen Elizabeth II High School specifically.
Ms Edge will be giving an update on progress made with the plans to replace Castle Rushen High School and its proposed timeline.
She will also make a statement on the progress of the childcare strategy, which covers the importance of childcare and early education, setting out a framework for the future to address current challenges.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper will be answering Manx Care is considering closing its out of hours GP service, the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS).
Mrs Christian wishes to find out what impact this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Liverpool next month, will have on the delivery of patient services in Liverpool, the cost of these, and the cost of travel and accommodation.
Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson will be commenting on the availability of credit cards in the island. Four MHKs will be seeking answers to questions on this matter, in relation to engagement the government has had with credit card providers, how it will determine a solution, and ensuring residents have access to credit cards accounts with UK lenders.
It comes after Barclaycard wrongly sent out an email telling residents their cards would stop working.
Mr Glover will ask what talks have taken place with the bank over this.
The chair of the Office of Fair Trading will also address how many complaints about Island Energy billing problems have been received in 2023 and how many of these remain unresolved.
The sitting starts at 10am.