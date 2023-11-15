The forthcoming completion of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool moved a giant step closer last month with the successful installation of the linkspan.
A major operation took place over three separate days and involved the use of a specialist crane ship carrying infrastructure weighing a total of 430 tonnes into place at the new facility from a site just to the north.
Berthing trials are expected to take place for the Manannan early next year ahead of the vessel carrying the terminal’s first passengers at the end of the March.
The terminal building, which features more than 274 tonnes of steelwork, will accommodate up to 1,000 passengers and provide 1,145 metres of vehicle lanes.
Vehicles will access the facility via Waterloo Road, Jesse Hartley Way and Triskelion Way. Pedestrians may follow the same route but will also be able to also use a short footbridge next to Alexandra Tower, which will provide a more direct route to and from the city centre.