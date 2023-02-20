Just under 500 ‘economically active’ people have been attracted to the island in the last 12 months.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan outlined what progress has been made when asked what had been done to attract an additional 15,000 people to the island in the House of Keys last week.
The government plans to have a population of 100,000 by 2050.
Mr Cannan said the economic strategy has four ambitions for the Isle of Man over the next 10 years and beyond, one of which is to further develop the infrastructure and services for our community and to plan for the generation of 5,000 new jobs.
Over the last 12 months the government has increased the economically active people in the island by 496.
Meanwhile, 178 job roles have been offered support through the employee relocation incentive, 1,700 work permits have been issued, 98 planning applications have been approved for various sized residential planning applications, and 269 completion certificates on new residential properties were issued.
‘I’m pleased to report that work is already underway to achieve that target,’ Mr Cannan said.
‘By 2026, we will aim to have filled 1,800 new jobs, welcome 2,500 new residents, built 1,000 additional homes, improved health outcomes, delivered the quality assurance scheme for education and improved educational outcomes, redeveloped at least two key brownfield sites using private sector leverage, found an additional £75m of government income, delivered 20MW of renewable electricity, and many are well underway.’
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked how the government is ensuring the capacity of services is increased at an appropriate rate.
Mr Cannan replied: ‘One of the things about setting clear, defined targets for the island, having an economic growth plan which is clear and transparent to everybody, is it gives government key criteria for future planning elements, particularly in the critical services.
‘It’s not always that easy to define the specific numbers because there’s a lot of elements that depend on birth rates.
‘This is not just about 15,000 turning up on the island, this is about creating 5,000 new jobs.
‘We’re setting out an economic plan that should give the island 15 years of planned economic growth and a new future in front of it beyond that.’
He added: ‘By their very nature, people are always coming and going.
‘Our ambition is to grow the island’s population, predominantly through the creation of 5,000 new jobs and by attracting economically active people.
‘But we also want to create more sustainability for businesses and more sustainability to create better town centres, where we can all create and develop an island that is fit for the future.’