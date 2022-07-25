Legislation approved
Several large pieces of legislation were passed through Tynwald last week in its final sitting before the summer recess.
Firstly, the implementation of a national strategy to respond to threats posed by bribery and corruption moved a step closer this week.
Tynwald Members unanimously approved the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Strategy, which was moved Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK on behalf of the Cabinet Office.
The document is designed to support efforts to maintain the Isle of Man’s reputation as a well-regulated and responsible international finance centre by setting out a framework for an all-island response to domestic and international bribery and corruption.
Secondly, changes to the complaints process for people using our national health and social care services were approved.
The new regulations will be effective from October 31.
The regulations will introduce a standardised complaints process for all health and social care services provided by, and on behalf of, Manx Care.
As well as extending the timeframe for how long after an issue a complaint can be made, the new regulations also set out at what intervals complainants can expect updates.
They also introduce statutory timescales by which investigations must be completed and a final response sent by.
A new Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body will also now be established to review unresolved complaints.
Thirdly, the Childcare Strategy 2022 was unanimously approved.
The strategy ‘aims to put the child first and deliver better outcomes through improved access to early years’ education’.
It also aims to provide childcare professionals with a clear vision for the future and address issues faced by parents and carers, such as affordability, flexibility and accessibility.
The draft strategy was updated following feedback from a public consultation in April, which revealed parents two main concerns were lack of childcare places and cost.
Currently there are around 2,000 childcare spaces available on the island, which are provisioned through a mixture of day care and childminding services.
The first action will see the universal pre-school credit increased to help make places more affordable. Alongside this, a consultation has been launched to seek views on the introduction of a number of family leave rights, such as shared parental leave, which will close on August 26.
A cross-government delivery group will now be formed to ensure each action is delivered successfully, within an agreed timescale.
