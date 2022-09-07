Liberal Vannin Party’s meeting about cost of living crisis
After the government’s announced support for people through the winter, the Liberal Vannin Party is asking ‘is it enough?’
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson outlined a range of measures to help islanders including freezing electricity prices until March 31.
In the first of its autumn series of public meetings, the party is hosting a public discussion on how the cost of living crisis is affecting islanders.
The meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Monday, September 19, at the Manx Legion Club, Market Hill, Douglas.
Led by party chair Paul Weahtherall, the panel will include Claire Christian MHK, Neal Mellon from the Isle of Man Foodbank, campaigner Barry Murphy and Douglas councillor Frank Schuengel.
Mr Weatherall said: ‘We all realise that the cost of living pressures we face are predominantly global in nature and are of uncertain duration. The tragic and totally unnecessary war in Ukraine is a key driver, but we are also on a journey of transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and climate change is putting increasing pressure on food supply.
‘The Isle of Man government has stepped up to provide a package of measures and has indicated that these will be kept under review.
‘Liberal Vannin welcomes that, but has called this public meeting to discuss how adequate these measures are, to identify groups that may fall through the net and consider further measures that may be needed over the coming months and year.’
The Liberal Vannin’s only MHK, Lawrie Hooper, who’s a member of the Council of Ministers, is not on the panel.
