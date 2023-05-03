Four local authorities have appointed their chairs for the next year.
Douglas Council has re-elected Claire Wells (pictured inset) over Devon Watson, thanks to a deciding vote from the mayor.
Cllr Watson said: ‘I want to congratulate Claire and wish her the best for the rest of her term.’
Zara Lewin has been elected as the new chair for Onchan Commissioners.
Alby Oldham is the new chairman of Ramsey Commissioners. He has been a board member for eight years and this is his second time as chairman.
Rob Cowell will serve as deputy-chair and was also elected lead member for finance.
Steve Kelly will represent works and development, Luke Parker will represent Housing and Property and Geoff Court will represent Parks and Leisure.
Meanwhile, in Castletown, Jamie Horton has been re-elected as the chair of Castletown commissioners.
He will serve alongside new vice-chair Beth Cannan.
Jerry Ludford-Brooks ran against Mr Horton but was not at the meeting on Tuesday, May 2, so was not able to contest for the position.
Mr Horton said: ‘I’m quite happy that the board want to support me.’