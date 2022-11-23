MHKs and MLCs visit Westminster
The Clerk of Tynwald’s office says the ‘study visit’ ‘strengthen links between the two legislatures and provide opportunities for sharing parliamentary knowledge and good practice, with a particular focus on scrutiny’.
The Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson SHK, led the delegation of Claire Christian MHK, Tim Glover MHK, Peter Greenhill MLC, Michelle Haywood MHK, Tim Johnston MHK, Sarah Maltby MHK, Stuart Peters MHK, Kerry Sharpe MLC and John Wannenburgh MHK.
The delegation was supported by head of legislative services, Carlos Phillips, and corporate services manager, Louise Trimble.
The three-day programme was organised by the UK branch of the CPA (Commonwealth Parliamentary Association).
During it the politicians were given a tour of Westminster Palace, attended presentations by members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, explored the challenges of navigating parliamentary practice as newly-elected members, observed prime minister’s questions and visited the Epping Forest constituency office, hosted by Dame Eleanor Laing, MP for Epping Forest and deputy speaker of the House of Commons.
They also met House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.
Mr Watterson said: ‘This was a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the Isle of Man in Westminster, as well as provide valuable training and contacts to newer members.
‘We covered a wide variety of subjects from assisted dying to managing workload, budget scrutiny to parliamentary practice. Past events have shown that we still need to dispel myths and work with the UK in a wide range of areas.’
