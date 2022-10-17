Motion of no confidence for Onchan commissioner
Monday 17th October 2022 11:12 am
The motion, proposed by Anthony Allen, against fellow commissioner David Quirk calls for his removal as the lead member for finance and general purposes.
The issue will be proposed and seconded at the meeting this evening (Monday, October 17), to either be discussed at the next meeting on October 31 or dealt with at this meeting, if allowed by the chair of the commissioners.
Mr Quirk said he is not allowed to comment at the moment and Mr Allen declined to comment until after the meeting.
The meeting, in the boardroom at Hawthorn Villa, Main Road, Onchan, begins at 7pm.