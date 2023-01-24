The questions are:
How many visas have been issued in each of the last four years to enable people to work on the island?
What mechanisms are in place to minimise the cost to government of productions at the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre?
How many successful applications there have been to the Domestic Events Fund since November 22, 2022?
What the policy is with regard to leaving cars unattended whilst dropping off disabled people, and others with restricted movement, outside the airport building?
How much of the £26 million allocated to the Manx Utilities Authority to assist
with electricity bills has been drawn down?
How many paper copies of the consultation on assisted dying were issued between 1st December 1, 2022, and January 4, 2023.
After Mr Moorhouse’s questions there will be consideration of Legislative Council amendments to the Capacity Bill 2022.
The House of Keys sitting starts at 10am.