Patrick Commissioners is opening nominations for a new board member this week.
The local authority previously advertised for a new member in February, however nobody stepped forward.
If two or more people are nominated, a by-election will be held on June 15.
People can submit their forms from May 10 to 17 to the deputy returning officer at Port Erin Commissioners.
Meanwhile, four other local authorities have appointed their chairs.
Zara Lewin has been elected as the new chair for Onchan Commissioners.
The new chairman of Ramsey Commissioners is Alby Oldham, who has been a board member for eight years and this is his second time as chair. He will serve for one year and takes over from Ffinlo Williams.
Rob Cowell will serve as deputy chair and was also elected lead member for finance.
And Jamie Horton has been re-elected as the chair of Castletown Commissioners.