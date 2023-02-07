Another MLC has announced he’d like to keep his job.
He has been nominated by Garff MHK Daphne Caine and seconded by Glenfaba and Peel MHK Tim Crookall.
His supporters are Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson and Garff Andrew Smith.
Four seats fall vacant. Three sitting members have announced they want to keep their positions.
They are Tanya August-Hanson, Diane Kelsey and now Mr Craine.
Members of Legislative Council are not voted for by the public. They are voted for by Members of the House of Keys – and the votes are recorded by Hansard.
There are 11 members, including President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, Bishop Peter Eagles, and Attorney General Walter Wannenburgh, but he doesn’t get to vote.
The Legislative Council is the upper branch of Tynwald, where members are lawmakers, meaning they consider draft primary legislation.
They also vote on policy issues in Tynwald.